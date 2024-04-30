Jefferies Upgrades General Dynamics (GD)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.38% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for General Dynamics is 311.92. The forecasts range from a low of 262.60 to a high of $362.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.38% from its latest reported closing price of 287.79.

The projected annual revenue for General Dynamics is 46,098MM, an increase of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.23.

General Dynamics Declares $1.42 Dividend

On March 6, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share ($5.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2024 will receive the payment on May 10, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.32 per share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,583 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is an increase of 153 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GD is 0.41%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 269,904K shares. The put/call ratio of GD is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 28,270K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,289K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 15,873K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,290K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,433K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,361K shares , representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 85.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,709K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,650K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,603K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,024K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 1.89% over the last quarter.

General Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020.

