Jefferies Upgrades Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Fluence Energy (NasdaqGS:FLNC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.78% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fluence Energy is $18.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.78% from its latest reported closing price of $19.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fluence Energy is 3,880MM, an increase of 52.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61, an increase of 2,769.39% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluence Energy. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNC is 0.07%, an increase of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 126,680K shares. The put/call ratio of FLNC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 39,738K shares representing 30.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siemens Pension Trust E V holds 11,761K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 6,100K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 3,744K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,283K shares , representing a decrease of 14.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 65.89% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 2,643K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares , representing an increase of 54.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 237.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.