Jefferies Upgrades Expedia Group (EXPE)

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Expedia Group (NasdaqGS:EXPE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.39% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is $287.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $406.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.39% from its latest reported closing price of $225.81 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is 14,886MM, an increase of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an decrease of 646 owner(s) or 35.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.20%, an increase of 22.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.34% to 117,899K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,421K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares , representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 57.02% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,369K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,646K shares , representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 76.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,320K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,043K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 2,927K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 84.91% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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