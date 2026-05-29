Jefferies Upgrades Everforth (EFOR)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Everforth (NYSE:EFOR) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.68% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Everforth is $34.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 62.68% from its latest reported closing price of $20.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Everforth is 4,110MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everforth. This is an decrease of 160 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFOR is 0.06%, an increase of 39.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.72% to 48,331K shares. The put/call ratio of EFOR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,284K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,531K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing an increase of 63.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFOR by 92.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,794K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares , representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFOR by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,757K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,651K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing an increase of 26.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFOR by 5.51% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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