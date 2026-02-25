Jefferies Upgrades Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Enphase Energy (NasdaqGM:ENPH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.96% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $43.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.92 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.96% from its latest reported closing price of $49.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is 5,526MM, an increase of 275.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an decrease of 173 owner(s) or 17.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.10%, an increase of 16.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 134,758K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 3,999K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 26.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,971K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 43.12% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,963K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares , representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 78.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,724K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 42.56% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,688K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

