Stocks
DCI

Jefferies Upgrades Donaldson (DCI)

January 09, 2026 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.62% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Donaldson is $92.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.83 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.62% from its latest reported closing price of $94.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Donaldson is 3,702MM, a decrease of 0.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75, a decrease of 4.33% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donaldson. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCI is 0.18%, an increase of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.55% to 120,133K shares. DCI / Donaldson Company, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DCI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,143K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,893K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,841K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,200K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 12.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,925K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Donaldson Company, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Donaldson Company, Inc.-> See our take on Donaldson Company, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.