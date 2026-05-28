Jefferies Upgrades Dominion Energy (D)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.51% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dominion Energy is $67.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.08 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.51% from its latest reported closing price of $67.20 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Dominion Energy is 18,337MM, an increase of 5.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominion Energy. This is an decrease of 331 owner(s) or 17.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D is 0.12%, an increase of 47.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 810,104K shares. The put/call ratio of D is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 56,247K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 48,976K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,791K shares , representing a decrease of 22.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 27.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 47,595K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,944K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 83.11% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 44,424K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 26,621K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,956K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 74.67% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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