Jefferies Upgrades Deere (DE)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Deere (NYSE:DE) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.29% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Deere is $666.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $475.71 to a high of $832.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.29% from its latest reported closing price of $609.39 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Deere is 58,713MM, an increase of 25.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.38, an increase of 5.47% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is an decrease of 936 owner(s) or 27.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DE is 0.27%, an increase of 31.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.01% to 198,099K shares. The put/call ratio of DE is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,612K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,347K shares , representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,592K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234K shares , representing an increase of 35.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 55.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,693K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 46.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,601K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,583K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,685K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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