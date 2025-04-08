JEFFERIES Upgrades Cochlear (CHEOF)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Cochlear (OTCPK:CHEOF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.16% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cochlear is $179.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $160.16 to a high of $208.42. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.16% from its latest reported closing price of $213.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cochlear is 2,064MM, a decrease of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cochlear. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEOF is 0.18%, an increase of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 5,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 895K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEOF by 5.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 553K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEOF by 0.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 413K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEOF by 4.72% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 352K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 216K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEOF by 4.99% over the last quarter.

