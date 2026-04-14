Jefferies Upgrades Bloom Energy (BE)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.58% Downside

As of April 8, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy is $147.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.12 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.58% from its latest reported closing price of $218.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy is 2,803MM, an increase of 38.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.42%, an increase of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.64% to 233,167K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 28,646K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,647K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 10,076K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,798K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,818K shares , representing a decrease of 34.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,277K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,008K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 4,828K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares , representing an increase of 41.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 75.29% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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