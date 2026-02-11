Jefferies Upgrades BETA Technologies (BETA)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.85% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for BETA Technologies is $38.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 128.85% from its latest reported closing price of $16.77 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Electric holds 22,863K shares representing 10.37% ownership of the company.

Amazon Com holds 11,754K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 1,471K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

Liberty Street Advisors holds 999K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments holds 652K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

