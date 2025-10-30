Jefferies Upgrades Azenta (AZTA)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Azenta (NasdaqGS:AZTA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.61% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Azenta is $32.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from its latest reported closing price of $29.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Azenta is 964MM, an increase of 44.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azenta. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 9.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZTA is 0.11%, an increase of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 68,393K shares. The put/call ratio of AZTA is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Politan Capital Management holds 4,617K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,733K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZTA by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,468K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares , representing a decrease of 30.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZTA by 22.45% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,355K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,288K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZTA by 18.31% over the last quarter.

