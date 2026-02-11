Jefferies Upgrades ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (MT)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:MT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.81% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $51.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.44 to a high of $68.29. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.81% from its latest reported closing price of $63.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 69,440MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MT is 0.16%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.97% to 31,546K shares. The put/call ratio of MT is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,481K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing a decrease of 31.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 92.50% over the last quarter.

DNLAX - BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund holds 1,351K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,298K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 26.12% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 1,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 963K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 0.10% over the last quarter.

