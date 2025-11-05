Jefferies Upgrades American Water Works (AWK)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.39% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Water Works is $145.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $166.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.39% from its latest reported closing price of $128.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Water Works is 4,545MM, a decrease of 10.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,831 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Water Works. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWK is 0.24%, an increase of 11.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 196,746K shares. The put/call ratio of AWK is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,586K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,709K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 10.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,275K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 14.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,535K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,416K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,950K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,846K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 14.22% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,304K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 11.78% over the last quarter.

