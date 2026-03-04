JEFFERIES Upgrades AIXTRON SE (AIXXF)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2026, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for AIXTRON SE (OTCPK:AIXXF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.59% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for AIXTRON SE is $24.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.03 to a high of $45.69. The average price target represents an increase of 1.59% from its latest reported closing price of $23.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AIXTRON SE is 662MM, an increase of 19.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in AIXTRON SE. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 54.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIXXF is 0.05%, an increase of 65.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.38% to 4,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,623K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,569K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 19.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 775K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares , representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 423K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 26.40% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 378K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing a decrease of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 23.76% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 375K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares , representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 17.91% over the last quarter.

