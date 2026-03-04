JEFFERIES Upgrades 29Metals (TWNMF)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2026, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for 29Metals (OTCPK:TWNMF) from Underperform to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in 29Metals. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 48.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWNMF is 0.00%, an increase of 94.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.71% to 18,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,915K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,475K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNMF by 130.75% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,401K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,520K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,143K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 477K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing a decrease of 58.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNMF by 22.41% over the last quarter.

