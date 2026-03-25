Jefferies Stock Gains as Takeover Speculation Builds on Lower Valuation

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group JEF rose 2.5% yesterday following reports suggesting that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group SMFG is considering making a takeover bid for the company. The discussions are preliminary with no certainty that a deal will materialize. This was published on MSN, citing the Financial Times.

JEF’s Takeover Speculation Emerges Amid Stake Build

The recent buzz around a potential takeover of Jefferies by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reflects a broader story unfolding at the intersection of valuation stress, strategic ambition and shifting dynamics in global investment banking (IB).

At the core of the speculation lies Jefferies’ sharp decline in share price. The JEF stock has dropped by nearly 33% over the past year, weighed down by concerns over its exposure to troubled investments, including bankrupt entities and risky lending practices.

Price Performance

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This has shaken investor confidence and repositioned Jefferies as a potentially undervalued asset in the eyes of larger financial institutions. As is often the case in the financial markets, falling valuations tend to attract opportunistic interest, particularly from firms with strong balance sheets looking to expand at a discount. Currently, JEF is trading at a discount to the industry’s average.

Price-to-Tangible Book TTM

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This is where SMFG enters the picture. The Japanese banking giant has been steadily building its relationship with Jefferies since 2021, increasing its economic stake to as much as 20% and forming a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening its global IB capabilities. Rather than a sudden move, the takeover chatter represents a possible next step in an already deepening alliance.

SMFG has reportedly assembled an internal team to monitor Jefferies’ share price and be ready to act if conditions become favorable, signaling a calculated and opportunistic approach rather than an immediate acquisition plan.

Acquiring Jefferies would provide SMFG instant access to a well-established U.S. IB platform, client relationships, and deal-making expertise. This could significantly accelerate Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s global ambitions at a time when cross-border deals and capital flows are increasing.

Final Words on JEF Takeover Speculation

In conclusion, the takeover speculation surrounding Jefferies highlights how periods of weakened valuation can turn into strategic opportunities for larger global players. While the company’s recent struggles have raised concerns, they have also made it a more attractive target for expansion-minded institutions like Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

However, any potential deal remains uncertain, as it would depend on market conditions, regulatory considerations and Jefferies’ ability to stabilize its core business. For now, the situation reflects a delicate balance between risk and opportunity, where JEF’s long-term strengths continue to draw interest, even as short-term challenges keep investors cautious.

Currently, JEF carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acquisitions by Other Financial Firms

In March 2026, Charles Schwab SCHW completed the acquisition of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. The all-cash transaction, valued at $660 million, was announced in November 2025.

The acquisition aligns with SCHW’s strategy to offer private market capabilities to retail and advisor clients, leveraging its comprehensive suite of wealth, advisory and investment management solutions, to address the complex needs of investors.

In February 2026, Prosperity Bancshares PB acquired San Antonio, TX-based Southwest Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary, Texas Partners Bank, for $268.9 million in an all-stock deal. Per the agreement, PB issued approximately 4,095,397 shares of its common stock upon closure.

Per the deal, Brent Given, interim chairman, president and CEO of Texas Partners, will join Prosperity Bank as San Antonio Area Chairman. Tom Moreno, COO of Texas Partners, assumed a senior management role. At the same time, Gene Dawson, Jr., interim chairman, president and CEO of Southwest, joined Prosperity Bank’s board of directors.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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