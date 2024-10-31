Jefferies software analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call

Software Analysts Samana and Favuzza discuss this week’s run in Payroll Software, and next week’s earnings, relevant companies BILL (BILL), HUBS, FIVN, RNG, on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 1 at 11 am. Webcast Link
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BILL:
- Bill price target raised to $62 from $60 at Baird
- Bill.com Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Bill names Bobbie Grafeld chief people officer
- Roku upgraded, Micron downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Bill upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.