Jefferies software analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call

Software Analysts Samana and Favuzza discuss this week’s run in Payroll Software, and next week’s earnings, relevant companies BILL (BILL), HUBS, FIVN, RNG, on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 1 at 11 am. Webcast Link

