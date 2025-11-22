Jefferies Reiterates Workspace Group (WKPPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Workspace Group (OTCPK:WKPPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.87% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Workspace Group is $9.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.02 to a high of $10.66. The average price target represents an increase of 45.87% from its latest reported closing price of $6.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Workspace Group is 147MM, a decrease of 19.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workspace Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKPPF is 0.06%, an increase of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.93% to 10,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,929K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,204K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKPPF by 5.23% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,049K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKPPF by 27.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 839K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKPPF by 15.40% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 518K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKPPF by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.