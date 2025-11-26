Jefferies Reiterates International Workplace Group (IWGFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of International Workplace Group (OTCPK:IWGFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.05% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for International Workplace Group is $3.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.79 to a high of $4.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.05% from its latest reported closing price of $2.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Workplace Group is 3,440MM, a decrease of 6.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Workplace Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWGFF is 0.25%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 93,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 24,424K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,786K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,489K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWGFF by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 7,788K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,769K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWGFF by 4.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,768K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,352K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWGFF by 15.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,715K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,667K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWGFF by 12.52% over the last quarter.

