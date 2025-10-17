Jefferies Reiterates Gym Group (GYYMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Gym Group (OTCPK:GYYMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.03% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gym Group is $2.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.90 to a high of $3.07. The average price target represents an increase of 28.03% from its latest reported closing price of $1.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gym Group is 278MM, an increase of 18.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gym Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GYYMF is 0.17%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.16% to 9,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Destra International & Event-driven Credit Fund holds 6,052K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,661K shares , representing a decrease of 26.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GYYMF by 3.31% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 951K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYYMF by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 877K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GYYMF by 16.84% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 478K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 209K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYYMF by 4.33% over the last quarter.

