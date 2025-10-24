Jefferies Reiterates Elementis (EMNSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Elementis (OTCPK:EMNSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.54% Upside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Elementis is $2.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.19 to a high of $2.68. The average price target represents an increase of 38.54% from its latest reported closing price of $1.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elementis is 987MM, an increase of 34.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elementis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMNSF is 0.12%, an increase of 58.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.03% to 3,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 2,577K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing an increase of 33.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMNSF by 74.88% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 472K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares , representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMNSF by 7.22% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 74.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMNSF by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.