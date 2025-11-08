Jefferies Reiterates Diageo plc - Depositary Receipt (DEO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Diageo plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:DEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.86% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diageo plc - Depositary Receipt is $122.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.85 to a high of $150.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.86% from its latest reported closing price of $90.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diageo plc - Depositary Receipt is 20,168MM, a decrease of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diageo plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEO is 0.22%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 62,175K shares. The put/call ratio of DEO is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 3,363K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,355K shares , representing a decrease of 29.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 32.69% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,568K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 99.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 66,272.38% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,548K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Markel holds 1,367K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 1,364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 49.16% over the last quarter.

