Jefferies Maintains Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (NasdaqGS:TTWO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.75% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software is $273.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $153.84 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of $256.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software is 9,410MM, an increase of 62.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,882 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is an increase of 123 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTWO is 0.34%, an increase of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 203,941K shares. The put/call ratio of TTWO is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 11,415K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,099K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,336K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 5,839K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,532K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,300K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,936K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 86.12% over the last quarter.

