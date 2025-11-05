Jefferies Maintains Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Paylocity Holding (NasdaqGS:PCTY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.65% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paylocity Holding is $220.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $145.91 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.65% from its latest reported closing price of $145.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paylocity Holding is 1,899MM, an increase of 15.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paylocity Holding. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCTY is 0.27%, an increase of 12.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 52,012K shares. The put/call ratio of PCTY is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,115K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,643K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,288K shares , representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 24.43% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,164K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares , representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,777K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares , representing a decrease of 30.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 30.49% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,765K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 5.80% over the last quarter.

