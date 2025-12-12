Jefferies Maintains Parsons (PSN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.40% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Parsons is $95.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.40% from its latest reported closing price of $65.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Parsons is 4,830MM, a decrease of 25.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 748 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.22%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 125,246K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 51,009K shares representing 47.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,128K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,332K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 23.46% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,320K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares , representing a decrease of 30.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,935K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,825K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares , representing a decrease of 58.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 92.93% over the last quarter.

