Jefferies Maintains Open Text (OTEX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Open Text (NasdaqGS:OTEX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.25% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Open Text is $45.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.12 to a high of $52.11. The average price target represents an increase of 25.25% from its latest reported closing price of $35.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Open Text is 3,718MM, a decrease of 28.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Text. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTEX is 0.24%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 198,842K shares. The put/call ratio of OTEX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 21,150K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,033K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 8,368K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,862K shares , representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 46.64% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 8,262K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,143K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 6.61% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,060K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,160K shares , representing an increase of 23.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 36.16% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,730K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 12.59% over the last quarter.

