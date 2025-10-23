Jefferies Maintains ONE Gas (OGS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is $79.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of $82.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is 2,437MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGS is 0.19%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 72,260K shares. The put/call ratio of OGS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,334K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares , representing an increase of 21.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 14.41% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,614K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 20.06% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,034K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares , representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 14.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,952K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 5.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,923K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 12.03% over the last quarter.

