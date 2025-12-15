JEFFERIES Maintains Nestlé (NSRGF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nestlé is $111.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.78 to a high of $128.94. The average price target represents an increase of 4.87% from its latest reported closing price of $106.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nestlé is 105,861MM, an increase of 16.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nestlé. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSRGF is 1.06%, an increase of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 378,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,648K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSRGF by 23.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,803K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,632K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSRGF by 12.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,138K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,794K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSRGF by 20.83% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 15,691K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,173K shares , representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSRGF by 28.69% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 14,595K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,187K shares , representing an increase of 23.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSRGF by 2.35% over the last quarter.

