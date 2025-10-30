Jefferies Maintains InterDigital (IDCC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of InterDigital (NasdaqGS:IDCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.73% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for InterDigital is $337.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.73% from its latest reported closing price of $395.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InterDigital is 459MM, a decrease of 50.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 978 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterDigital. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDCC is 0.30%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 33,131K shares. The put/call ratio of IDCC is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,545K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,198K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 961K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares , representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 11.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 826K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 659K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 47.77% over the last quarter.

