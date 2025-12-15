JEFFERIES Maintains IMCD N.V. (IMDZF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of IMCD N.V. (OTCPK:IMDZF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.89% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for IMCD N.V. is $174.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.77 to a high of $232.24. The average price target represents an increase of 14.89% from its latest reported closing price of $152.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IMCD N.V. is 4,972MM, an increase of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMCD N.V.. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMDZF is 0.28%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.81% to 15,203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,815K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares , representing a decrease of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMDZF by 21.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 843K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMDZF by 22.57% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 834K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares , representing a decrease of 24.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMDZF by 35.91% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 571K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 527K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMDZF by 9.66% over the last quarter.

