Jefferies Maintains Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.01% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golden Ocean Group is 12.90. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 87.01% from its latest reported closing price of 6.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Golden Ocean Group is 716MM, a decrease of 31.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Ocean Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOGL is 0.04%, a decrease of 23.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.55% to 41,098K shares. The put/call ratio of GOGL is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 8,857K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,508K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp holds 1,572K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223K shares, representing an increase of 22.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 25.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,395K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 24.75% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,384K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares, representing an increase of 38.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 160.86% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,222K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares, representing a decrease of 190.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Golden Ocean, a leading dry bulk shipping company, owns or controls a modern fleet of 78 vessels with an average age of approximately 6 years. The Company is one of the largest publicly listed owners of Capesize vessels and has a leading position in the ice class Panamax vessel niche.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.