Jefferies Maintains Flowserve (FLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.11% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flowserve is $78.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.11% from its latest reported closing price of $72.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flowserve is 4,181MM, a decrease of 10.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowserve. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLS is 0.21%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.73% to 153,688K shares. The put/call ratio of FLS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D1 Capital Partners holds 7,479K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares , representing an increase of 77.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 272.54% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,333K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing an increase of 51.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 69.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,260K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,284K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,168K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,144K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 3.82% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,147K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing an increase of 40.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 71.72% over the last quarter.

