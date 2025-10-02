Jefferies Maintains First Solar (FSLR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of First Solar (NasdaqGS:FSLR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.44% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Solar is $223.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $301.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.44% from its latest reported closing price of $224.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Solar is 5,559MM, an increase of 27.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,653 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.32%, an increase of 18.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 122,138K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,033K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares , representing an increase of 86.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 773.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,276K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 18.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,044K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,969K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 81.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,858K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 37.56% over the last quarter.

