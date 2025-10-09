Jefferies Maintains Evergy (EVRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Evergy (NasdaqGS:EVRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.47% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evergy is $77.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1.47% from its latest reported closing price of $76.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evergy is 5,606MM, a decrease of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergy. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRG is 0.34%, an increase of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 248,256K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRG is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,339K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,909K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,218K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,126K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 92.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,532K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,394K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,258K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,087K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,807K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,689K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.