JEFFERIES Maintains DSM-Firmenich (DSMFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of DSM-Firmenich (OTCPK:DSMFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.97% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for DSM-Firmenich is $120.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.86 to a high of $146.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.97% from its latest reported closing price of $108.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DSM-Firmenich is 12,970MM, a decrease of 0.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSM-Firmenich. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSMFF is 0.26%, an increase of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.61% to 21,651K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,767K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing an increase of 17.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSMFF by 21.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,634K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares , representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSMFF by 11.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,638K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSMFF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,225K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSMFF by 14.22% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 996K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares , representing a decrease of 23.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSMFF by 20.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.