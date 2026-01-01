Jefferies (JEF) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Jefferies (JEF) to post quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 21%. Revenues are expected to be $1.93 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Jefferies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues' will likely reach $94.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -70% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues' will reach $1.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return' at -$8.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -108.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets' of $681.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities' should arrive at $441.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Fixed income' to come in at $239.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory' reaching $637.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Other investment banking' stands at $30.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking' to reach $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting' should come in at $227.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting' will reach $287.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting' will reach $515.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +42.2%.

Shares of Jefferies have experienced a change of +10.5% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JEF is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

