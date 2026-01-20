Jefferies Initiates Coverage of XP (XP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of XP (NasdaqGS:XP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.78% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for XP is $23.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 36.78% from its latest reported closing price of $17.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XP is 25,235MM, an increase of 46.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 627 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 0.40%, an increase of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 436,526K shares. The put/call ratio of XP is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 39,906K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,609K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,478K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,308K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 10.23% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 25,518K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 17,950K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 16,477K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,777K shares , representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 23.31% over the last quarter.

