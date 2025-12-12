Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Watts Water Technologies (WTS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.45% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Watts Water Technologies is $290.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $239.57 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.45% from its latest reported closing price of $277.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Watts Water Technologies is 2,010MM, a decrease of 14.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 903 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watts Water Technologies. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTS is 0.24%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 32,747K shares. The put/call ratio of WTS is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,324K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 907K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 56.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 893K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 13.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 882K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 881K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing an increase of 61.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 181.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.