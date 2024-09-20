Jefferies Initiates Coverage of PPL (PPL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of PPL (NYSE:PPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.76% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for PPL is $32.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.70 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 3.76% from its latest reported closing price of $31.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PPL is 7,916MM, a decrease of 4.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,465 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.27%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 657,456K shares. The put/call ratio of PPL is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,039K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,339K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 85.87% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 31,028K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,824K shares , representing an increase of 52.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 65.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 24,680K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,537K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 90.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,187K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,145K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 20,018K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,520K shares , representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 3.81% over the last quarter.

PPL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation, provides electricity delivery services to about 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania.

