Jefferies Initiates Coverage of MasTec (MTZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) with a Buy recommendation.

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for MasTec is $175.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.93% from its latest reported closing price of $155.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MasTec is 16,090MM, an increase of 29.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 981 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasTec. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.36%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 70,272K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 2,145K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 0.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,994K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 10.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,875K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,794K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares , representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 72.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,663K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares , representing a decrease of 20.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 93.29% over the last quarter.

Mastec Background Information

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

