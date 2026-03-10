Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Gilead Sciences (GILD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Gilead Sciences (NasdaqGS:GILD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.02% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is $159.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.02% from its latest reported closing price of $148.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is 28,098MM, a decrease of 4.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an decrease of 761 owner(s) or 22.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILD is 0.33%, an increase of 22.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.77% to 1,157,598K shares. The put/call ratio of GILD is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 42,872K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,180K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,696K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,929K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 43.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,699K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,503K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 40.71% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 26,284K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,133K shares , representing a decrease of 14.65%.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,307K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,014K shares , representing a decrease of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.