Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Gen Digital (GEN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Gen Digital (NasdaqGS:GEN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.10% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gen Digital is $35.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.04 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 26.10% from its latest reported closing price of $28.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gen Digital is 4,650MM, an increase of 10.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gen Digital. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEN is 0.20%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 632,494K shares. The put/call ratio of GEN is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 22,474K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,067K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 7.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,986K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,480K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 1.69% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 15,899K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,810K shares , representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 7.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,493K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 15,269K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,554K shares , representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 1.02% over the last quarter.

