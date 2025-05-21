Jefferies Initiates Coverage of First Foundation (FFWM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.95% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Foundation is $6.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 34.95% from its latest reported closing price of $5.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Foundation is 545MM, an increase of 379.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Foundation. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFWM is 0.13%, an increase of 13.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 75,623K shares. The put/call ratio of FFWM is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 8,152K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 6,768K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 5,609K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares , representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFWM by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 4,039K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,420K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Foundation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Foundation Inc. and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they've worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

