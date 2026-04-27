Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Commvault Systems (CVLT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Commvault Systems (NasdaqGS:CVLT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.50% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Commvault Systems is $144.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 63.50% from its latest reported closing price of $88.47 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Commvault Systems is 952MM, a decrease of 17.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commvault Systems. This is an decrease of 555 owner(s) or 58.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLT is 0.06%, an increase of 80.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.46% to 43,616K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLT is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 1,537K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares , representing an increase of 20.31%.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,239K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares , representing an increase of 26.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,149K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares , representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 45.58% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,125K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing a decrease of 27.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 38.55% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,057K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing an increase of 25.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 11.35% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.