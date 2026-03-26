Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Citigroup (C) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Citigroup (NYSE:C) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.04% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Citigroup is $134.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.13 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.04% from its latest reported closing price of $112.40 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Citigroup is 77,439MM, an increase of 2.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citigroup. This is an decrease of 734 owner(s) or 21.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C is 0.41%, an increase of 24.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.96% to 1,397,775K shares. The put/call ratio of C is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 46,712K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,263K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 43,252K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,063K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 34,197K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,871K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,104K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,785K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 33,887K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,041K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 11.19% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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