Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Cipher Digital (CIFR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Cipher Digital (NasdaqGS:CIFR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.42% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cipher Digital is $29.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.42% from its latest reported closing price of $22.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Digital is 310MM, an increase of 47.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Digital. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 18.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.33%, an increase of 12.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 349,961K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

V3 Holding holds 61,317K shares representing 14.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 22,310K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 16,148K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 15,388K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,970K shares , representing an increase of 74.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 341.28% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 11,429K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,421K shares , representing a decrease of 43.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 74.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.