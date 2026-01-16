Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Auna (AUNA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Auna (NYSE:AUNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.50% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Auna is $10.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 131.50% from its latest reported closing price of $4.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Auna is 5,733MM, an increase of 32.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auna. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUNA is 0.05%, an increase of 32.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.44% to 5,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 1,884K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 1,558K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMQFX - Siit Emerging Markets Equity Fund - holds 443K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verde Servicos Internacionais holds 324K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 138K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 48.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUNA by 106.84% over the last quarter.

