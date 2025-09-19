Jefferies Gains on SMFG's Plan to Deepen Stake & Partnership

Jefferies Financial Group JEF agrees to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s SMFG proposal to increase its stake in the U.S. investment bank. Per a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, the Japanese lender, which already owns roughly 15% of Jefferies, is considering investing more than 100 billion yen to take its stake closer to 20%.



JEF shares gained nearly 5% in early-market trading yesterday following the news, signaling strong investor confidence that a deeper partnership with SMFG can unlock growth opportunities.

Reason Why SMFG Wants a Bigger Slice of JEF

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial’s interest in boosting its ownership is not just about holding more shares. It is about deepening an alliance that began in 2021 when SMFG first invested in Jefferies. This time, the Japanese banking giant is reportedly considering purchasing additional common or preferred stock, which would give it a more influential role as a significant equity-method affiliate.



At the same time, both parties are discussing combining their equities businesses in Japan, potentially through a joint venture between SMBC Nikko Securities and Jefferies’ local operation.



For SMFG, this means adding Jefferies’ expertise in the U.S. markets to its already strong Asia network, creating a more comprehensive cross-border offering for institutional clients.

Strategic Benefits for JEF & SMFG

For Jefferies, the potential capital infusion would provide room to invest in technology, boost hiring and accelerate growth plans in Asia. The strategic alliance will give the firm a stronger foothold in Japan’s equities market, an especially difficult market for foreign banks to penetrate without local partners.



For SMFG, the move will fill a strategic gap in its global investment banking capabilities, giving it direct exposure to the U.S. equity markets without having to build those operations from scratch.



The partnership can also create better deal flow on both sides of the Pacific, positioning the two firms to capture more mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets business, particularly from Japanese corporates seeking U.S. opportunities.

JEF, SMFG’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, JEF shares have gained 18.9% and the SMFG stock has rallied 2.8%.



Currently, both Jefferies and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Japanese Lenders Expanding in the United States

Japan’s biggest banks have been bolstering ties with U.S. counterparts to broaden revenue streams across borders and business lines. In 2023, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. MFG, a major Japanese bank, acquired Greenhill & Co., a prominent U.S. independent investment bank, to boost its global advisory and investment banking capabilities.



The move marked a strategic expansion for Mizuho in the United States and global M&A markets, providing access to Greenhill’s deep expertise in mergers, acquisitions, restructuring and private capital advisory across many industries.

