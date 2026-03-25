Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $155.700 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $127.793 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $2.871 billion from $2.472 billion last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $155.700 Mln. vs. $127.793 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.871 Bln vs. $2.472 Bln last year.

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