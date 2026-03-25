Markets
JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

March 25, 2026 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $155.700 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $127.793 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $2.871 billion from $2.472 billion last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $155.700 Mln. vs. $127.793 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.871 Bln vs. $2.472 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.